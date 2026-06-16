Teen Accused of Killing Stepsister on Cruise Ordered Into Custody

An extreme athlete famous for performing alongside Madonna during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012 has died in a tandem jump in eastern Utah. Andy Lewis, 39, died Sunday during a BASE jump in a remote canyon outside Moab, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said. Also killed was Danny Joe Kregel, a 68-year-old grandfather from Arizona who was harnessed to Lewis. The athlete was a towering figure in the BASE jumping and slacklining world and had long acknowledged the dangers of his profession. “It’s weird to think about how many people are dead,” he said in a 2025 documentary interview. Lewis founded BASE Jump Moab in 2018, a guiding company that strapped paying novices to seasoned jumpers for tandem leaps off desert cliffs. He claimed four straight slacklining world titles from 2008 to 2011 and set a 2011 Guinness World Record for side-surfing a slackline. Lewis vaulted from niche athlete to household name at the 2012 Super Bowl, and in 2014 crossed a slackline strung between a pair of hot-air balloons more than 4,000 feet above Nevada’s desert.
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- 1Daredevil Madonna Performer Killed in Horrific DisasterFATAL FALLAndy Lewis, who slacklined behind Madonna at the 2012 Super Bowl, died in a tandem BASE jump in Utah.
- 2‘Dallas’ and ‘Peyton Place’ Star Dies at 98ICONIC VILLAINHe played the dastardly oilman Jeremy Wendell on “Dallas” from 1981 to 1989.
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- 3Billionaire Couple Plans Lavish Destination WeddingBILLIONAIRE BABYJohn Paulson and Alina de Almeida are getting married in Monaco next June.
- 4Artist Who Humiliated Putin Shot Dead Execution-StyleCARICATURE KILLINGThe satirist had skewered the Russian elite for years.
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- 5Teen Accused of Killing Stepsister on Cruise in CustodyCAGEDThe 16-year-old accused of sexually assaulting and killing his stepsister during a family cruise trip will remain in custody until his trial begins later this year.
- 6Pilot Reveals ‘Scorched’ Cabin in Mid-Flight Fire ScareOVERHEATINGThe British Airways flight to Las Vegas was midair when the pilot called in an alert.
- 7Tourist Scattering Ashes in Venice Faces InvestigationWATER YOU DOING!?She was caught on camera to the astonishment of a fellow passenger.
- 8’80s Star Rushed to Hospital After Mid-Flight EmergencyLAND BY MEA former child star was met by paramedics after becoming seriously ill on a flight to Los Angeles
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- 9World Cup Team Busted Flying in on ICE Barbie’s JetsFLYING HIGHThe aircraft is normally used to fly deportees out of America.
- 10Chilling New Detail Emerges in Fatal Bungee Jump Horror💔💔💔Horrifying new details have emerged in the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas.
William Smithers, best known as the villainous Jeremy Wendell in the soap opera Dallas, has died at 98. Details about the date and cause of his death have not been disclosed. Smithers began his career on Broadway but quickly made his way to the big screen with roles in films such as 1956’s Attack, 1972’s Trouble Man, 1973’s Scorpio, and most famously, 1973’s Papillon, where he played Warden Barrot. The Virginia native had a lengthy career in television, starring as Peyton Mill owner David Schuster on ABC’s Peyton Place, the first primetime soap opera, in 1956. He played the dastardly oilman Jeremy Wendell on Dallas from 1981 to 1989, appearing in 50 episodes. Smithers also starred in the CBS drama Executive Suite in 1976, which resulted in a dramatic legal battle. He sued MGM after claiming the studio violated his contract, which stipulated that no more than three people could receive better billing or pay than he did. He alleged that a studio executive threatened to blacklist him if he followed through with the case. Smithers won, and the case is now part of the canon in entertainment law courses.
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John Paulson and his fiancée, Alina de Almeida, are planning a luxurious overseas wedding as they await the birth of their second child. One of Trump’s earliest supporters, the Paulson & Co. CEO is among the most prominent figures in high finance. The Queens native made it big on Wall Street during the 2008 financial crisis by betting against subprime mortgages, taking home about $8 billion in pay in 2007 and 2008 combined. The couple, who have a 33-year age gap, welcomed their first child, Jacqueline, in 2025. According to Page Six, Paulson, 70, and De Almeida, 37, are planning their destination wedding in Monaco and are expected to have a high-profile guest list. “We chose Monaco because it’s ultra-sophisticated and elegant,” Paulson shared with Page Six. “It’s the creme de la creme of Europe.” The couple is planning their ceremony at Villa La Vigie, located on the luxurious cape of the Monte Carlo Beach, with rooms priced at around $22,000 per night, and the reception at the five-star Hotel de Paris. According to De Almeida, Paulson, who has two adult children with his ex-wife, Jenny Zaharia, “is just a great partner.” She is the founder of the health and wellness brand Effective Lifestyle and has experience working at Columbia and Cornell New York Presbyterian Hospital for her residency and clinical nutrition rotations. “My life is like a dream come true,” the soon-to-be billionaire wife says.
A Russian artist who mocked Vladimir Putin in savage caricatures was shot dead execution-style in eastern Poland on Monday. Robert Kuzovkov, 44, who worked under the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky, was hit by five bullets—one of them to his head—in a Biała Podlaska parking lot, roughly 600 meters from Belarus’s consulate. Police have since held two Belarusian men, 33 and 37, near that same building. A gunman opened fire twice before, in the words of prosecution spokesman Marcin Kozak, “the perpetrator approached, fired three more shots and then quickly fled the scene.” Kuzovkov had left Russia in 2021, fearing he would be persecuted because his drawings savaged Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alike. Two days before the murder, he shared one of his works portraying Kadyrov and his son Adam as pigs. Three days earlier, Skrepetsky had protested in Berlin on Russia Day, wielding a caricature pairing Putin with Joseph Stalin.
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Teen Accused of Killing Stepsister on Cruise Ordered Into Custody
A federal judge has ordered that Timothy Hudson remain in custody until his murder trial begins later this year, reversing an earlier decision. The 16-year-old, who has been charged as an adult, is accused of killing and sexually assaulting his stepsister, Anna Kepner, 18, aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise in November 2025. Hudson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges. In a June 10 order, U.S. District Judge Edwin Torres reversed an earlier decision that allowed Hudson to live with an uncle under strict monitoring. The judge wrote that Hudson “presents a danger to himself and to others that no curfew, monitor, or custodial placement can be trusted to contain.” Although Hudson has no prior criminal record and complied with the terms of his release, Torres cited the severity of the allegations and lack of remorse. Kepner’s body was discovered hidden beneath a bed in the cabin she shared with Hudson. Authorities said she had been sexually assaulted and died from asphyxiation. Kepner was a high school senior and cheerleader; she planned to attend the University of Georgia. Her father described her as a “beautiful, bright young girl” whose future was cut short. Kepner’s father, Christopher Kepner, and Hudson’s mother, Shaunter Kepner, married in December 2024.
A pilot aboard a flight to Las Vegas triggered an alert after a cellphone caught fire and “scorched” the cabin. The British Airways Flight 271 from London landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport after the crew reported a cellphone fire to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot could be heard on air traffic control audio saying the phone fire “scorched the inside of the cabin,” but that the blaze was under control. While an alert was issued, a British Airways spokesperson told CBS News that the aircraft managed to land as scheduled, passengers were able to disembark safely, and no emergency was declared. It is unclear what caused the cellphone to catch fire, and the FAA said it will be investigating the incident. The FAA advises passengers to keep their cellphones in carry-on bags, not checked luggage, as lithium ion batteries used in devices such as cellphones and laptops are capable of overheating. Only lithium battery-powered rechargeable devices, such as power banks, with a capacity of less than 160 watt-hours are allowed on passenger aircraft. FAA data showed that nearly 100 battery fire incidents occurred in 2025 on planes.
A tourist is under investigation after allegedly scattering a loved one’s ashes into the waters of Venice. The Daily Mail reported that the woman is French and was caught on tape by passengers aboard a vaporetto waterbus as she allegedly opened a bag and poured out its contents into St. Mark’s Basin near San Giorgio Maggiore. In the footage, a person can be heard shouting, “Are you finished?” at the woman. It has not yet been confirmed whether she did empty human remains into the water, but she faces a hefty fine if she is found to have done so. Venice is a strictly conserved area, and under its laws, ashes can only be scattered on private property outside urban areas, around 2,300 feet off the coast of the Adriatic Sea, or in the Gardens of Remembrance within the cemeteries of San Michele, Mestre, and Marghera. St. Mark’s Basin is not among the permissible locations for the scattering of ashes, and any scattering must have been documented in the last wishes of the dead and later be reported to local authorities.
A former child star was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight into Los Angeles, prompting paramedics to meet the plane at the gate. According to TMZ, Corey Feldman was arriving at Los Angeles International Airport from Chicago when emergency responders were waiting for him after he became ill during the flight. A source close to Feldman told the outlet that he was feeling “very sick” in the air and was examined by a doctor who happened to be on board. Doctors reportedly believe the issue “might be pancreatitis or gallstones,” according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to TMZ that it responded to the airport for a patient experiencing a medical emergency. A department spokesperson said a 54-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. TMZ reported that the patient was Feldman and that he remained in the hospital undergoing tests. Feldman starred in a number of hit movies while still a teenager, including Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Gremlins (1984), and Stand by Me (1986). Before the health scare, Feldman appeared to be enjoying a trip through the Midwest. He shared posts from the Stand By Me Live Tour in Chicago and also documented a visit to the family home of late pop icon Michael Jackson in Indiana.
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The English World Cup team have been busted using a charter plane generally used to transport deportees out of America as part of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s “ICE Air” fleet. The English team flew into Missouri on Saturday using the same aircraft previously seen in a video President Donald Trump shared last March. That controversial video featured alleged gangbangers, including Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran man living in the United States who was illegally deported and is still in a legal fight to stay in America. Members of the English team, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, posed in front of the plane that is branded Global Crossing Airlines for Instagram pictures. The Daily Mail reports that ICE has a contract with charter company GlobalX, who were formally known as Global Crossing Airlines. The plane England used previously delivered deportees out of America to Haiti, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, taking them El Salvador’s infamous mega prison CECOT. The Daily Mail tracked the same plane to previous trips to take deportees from Harlingen to Villahermosa, Mexico, on June 10 and from Lewisburg, West Virginia, to Mexico City on June 11. A spokesperson for the team declined to comment to the Daily Mail on the use of the plane.
New details have emerged in the death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who died in a freak bungee jumping accident on Saturday in São Paulo. The 21-year-old, who was bungee jumping with her fiancé, was thrown off a bridge by staff without a rope, falling 130 feet to the ground below. The bridge is known by locals as the “Skeleton Bridge.” A nurse who was present and spoke to local news said that de Freitas was still conscious after the fall. The nurse, Rayza Dias, told reporters that she talked to de Freitas and tried to reassure her that everything would be ok. Emergency services were called, but de Freitas died at the scene. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation, and six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Two of the people who were arrested had to be tracked down by helicopter as they attempted to flee the scene, according to military police. Prior to the tragedy, de Freitas had posted a now-ominous Instagram story that read, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”