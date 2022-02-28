Timothy Hutton Sues Over Being Dropped From ‘Leverage’ Reboot Over Sex Claim

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Timothy Hutton, who was dropped from the reboot of Leverage after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 14, is suing the show’s producer for breach of contract. The Hollywood Reporter says Hutton—who denies the allegation and was not charged after the accuser filed a police report—argues that he is owed $3 million because his verbal deal included a “pay-or-play provision.” But the production company behind Leverage: Redemption says negotiations were ongoing and that Hutton never disclosed the damaging allegation before it became public.