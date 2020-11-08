22-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Chicago Rapper King Von

Read it at ABC 7 Chicago
Atlanta police have charged a man with murder in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting of Dayvon Bennett, a Chicago rapper who went by the name King Von. Bennett, an up-and-coming artist, was killed outside an Atlanta lounge, along with two others. Three more men were also shot and wounded, including Leeks, who is in police custody at a hospital. Officials said they anticipate two suspects detained at the scene will also be charged. They are also investigating who may have been shot by police who responded to the confrontation and opened fire.