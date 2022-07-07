Cop Who Shot Tamir Rice Joins Police Force in Pennsylvania
TO SERVE AND PROTECT?
The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has been sworn in at a police department in rural Pennsylvania, according to a local media report. Timothy Loehmann was sworn in to the Tioga Borough Police Department at a council meeting on Tuesday evening, local officials confirmed to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. He will serve as the sole police officer in the borough with a population of 700. Tioga Borough Mayor David Wilcox was quoted telling the newspaper he had not seen the applications for the position and had no idea who Loehmann was when he swore him in. Loehmann was fired by the Cleveland Police Department after he fatally shot Rice in 2014 following an emergency call about someone waving around a “probably fake” gun. Video showed Loehmann arrive at the scene and hop out of the patrol car before firing at Rice, who had been playing with a toy gun. In the years since the shooting, Loehman, who was cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury, has made numerous failed attempts to get back onto the police force, having unsuccessfully appealed his termination in Cleveland and then withdrawn an application with an Ohio police department following backlash.