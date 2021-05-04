Man Whined About ‘Yuppies’ in Park Before Trying to Run Picnickers Over: Docs
PICNIC PANIC
Chicago police have arrested 57-year-old Timothy Nielsen after they say he purposely ran over a woman with his pickup truck. According to court documents obtained by CBS Chicago, the woman was enjoying a picnic at Logan Square with friends on Saturday afternoon when Nielsen complained about their dogs. Mad at the group’s response, Nielsen allegedly drove at them, pinning the woman under his truck. He allegedly tried to press on the gas to fully run the woman over, but a Yeti cooler was lodged in his tire. The woman suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. According to the court documents, a man told police that Nielsen had approached him before the incident and complained about “yuppies and their dogs in the park.” Nielsen faces four counts of attempted murder charges.