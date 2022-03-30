Man Arrested for Kidnapping While Out on Bail for Other Kidnapping
HABIT, BROKEN
A man free on bail after allegedly kidnapping two South Carolina sisters, ages 10 and 12, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Arizona. Timothy Schultheis, 23, was arrested in 2020 for the first kidnapping. He was also charged with sexually assaulting one of the victims in that case. A judge ordered Schultheis to wear an ankle monitor before letting him go. In the meantime, authorities say Schultheis kidnapped a 12-year-old in Graham County, Arizona, and brought her to his apartment in Beaufort County, South Carolina. The FBI tracked Schultheis to his home and descended on the address with local law enforcement. “As a condition of his bond, Schultheis was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Schultheis’ electronic monitor was on his ankle at the time of this morning’s arrest.” The 12-year-old girl was unharmed and is being reunited with her family.