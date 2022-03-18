CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Miami Rapper Shot Dead Minutes After Walking Out of Jail
SHOW’S OVER
Read it at Miami Herald
An aspiring Miami rapper who goes by “Baby Cino” walked out of jail on Wednesday afternoon and straight into a hail of bullets. Timothy Starks, 20, was released after posting bond on a gun charge and had only just hopped into a friend’s car when the pair were ambushed by another car in what the Miami Herald described as “a wild daylight shooting in the middle of traffic.” Starks hadn’t even had a chance to take off his jail wristband. Law enforcement sources told the Herald that Starks was a member of a Little Haiti gang, and the shooting was likely part of a string of gang-related attacks in recent months, including the fatal shootings of rapper Wavy Navy Pooh and innocent bystander Brianna Sutherland.