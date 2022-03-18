CHEAT SHEET
    Miami Rapper Shot Dead Minutes After Walking Out of Jail

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    YouTube/Baby Cino

    An aspiring Miami rapper who goes by “Baby Cino” walked out of jail on Wednesday afternoon and straight into a hail of bullets. Timothy Starks, 20, was released after posting bond on a gun charge and had only just hopped into a friend’s car when the pair were ambushed by another car in what the Miami Herald described as “a wild daylight shooting in the middle of traffic.” Starks hadn’t even had a chance to take off his jail wristband. Law enforcement sources told the Herald that Starks was a member of a Little Haiti gang, and the shooting was likely part of a string of gang-related attacks in recent months, including the fatal shootings of rapper Wavy Navy Pooh and innocent bystander Brianna Sutherland.

