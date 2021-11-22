CHEAT SHEET
Woman Settles Dispute by Running Over Two People, Hawaii Cops Say
A Hawaii woman was arrested by Honolulu police for allegedly running down two people with her car after an argument, killing one. The suspect, 53-year-old Tina Marie Amado, was involved in a verbal altercation with a 58-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on Friday night, according to investigators cited by local ABC affiliate KITV. In response to an as-yet unknown trigger, Amado struck the pair with her 2011 Toyota Camry and drove away. The woman, who was identified by KITV as Brandy Von Hamm, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was reportedly not seriously injured and declined medical treatment.