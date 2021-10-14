MAGA Conspiracy Crank Barred From Working on This Year’s Colorado Election
UNFIT FOR DUTY
Tina Peters, Mesa County’s chief elections official who became one of Colorado’s most notorious MAGA election-deniers last year, has been barred from working on next month’s elections in the state. Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit in August demanding that Peters be stripped of any official election duties after she allowed an ally to copy hard drives from Dominion Voting Systems machines in 2020. Those copies were later falsely presented as evidence of election fraud by MyPillow executive and election Kool-Aid guzzler Mike Lindell. According to The Washington Post, Judge Valerie J. Robison ruled Wednesday that Peters will be barred from election work, writing that the conspiracy-peddler is “unable or unwilling to appropriately perform the duties” of the county’s chief elections official. In a statement, Peters said she was disappointed with the court’s decision and vowed to appeal.