Tina Turner Sells Rights to Six Decades of Her Music
BETTER THAN ANYONE
Music icon Tina Turner has sold the rights to six decades of her music in one of the biggest deals ever for music publishing company BMG. As part of the deal, the Queen of Rock’n’Roll handed over not only her artist’s and writer’s share of recordings, but also the management of her name and image. The deal includes rights to “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Simply the Best.” Turner said the move was part of an effort to preserve her legacy. “Like any artist the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” she was quoted saying by The Guardian. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.” The price tag on the deal was not immediately clear. Warner Music will still be the record company for the 81-year-old star’s catalogue. Hartwig Masuch, chief executive of BMG, said the company was “honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests.”