Tina Turner’s Son ‘Tried to Eat’ Crack Cocaine When Cops Caught Him: Report
ON THIN IKE
Ike Turner Jr., the son of the late Tina Turner, was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession last month, People reported on Wednesday. On May 6, less than three weeks before his mother’s death at 83, Turner Jr. was the subject of a traffic stop in Alvin, Texas. Though they initially stopped him for an equipment violation, officers’ suspicions were raised when Turner Jr. attempted to shove something in his mouth. “He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them,” Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department said. Turner Jr. was also hit with a charge of tampering with evidence, while a female passenger was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a police incident report. As of Wednesday, according to jail records obtained by People, Turner Jr. had not posted $70,000 bail. One of two of Ike Turner Sr.’s biological sons with his first wife, Turner Jr. was adopted by Tina Turner after she and Ike Sr. married. Ike Jr. told the Daily Mail several years ago that he had last spoken to his adoptive mother “probably around 2000.”