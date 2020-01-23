Tinder Adding Panic Buttons and Safety Check-Ins to App
Tinder is going to make it easier for its users to send out an alarm when their dates go beyond bad. The Wall Street Journal reports that the dating app will roll out new safety features including a panic button, check-ins that will send locations to friends and family, and the option to silently summon authorities to their dates. Tinder reportedly plans to introduce the features in an update before the end of January. “You should run a dating business as if you are a mom,” said Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Tinder’s parent company Match Group, which is owned by IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company. “I think a lot about safety, especially on our platforms, and what we can do to curtail bad behavior. There are a lot of things we tell users to do. But if we can provide tools on top of that, we should do that as well.” The tool will allow users to add a badge to their dating profiles showing they have installed the new features. “I liken this to the lawn sign from a security system,” said Elie Seidman, Tinder’s CEO. “It tells people I am protected, and that is a deterrent.”