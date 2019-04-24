Get $75 Off This Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Cleaner That Also Looks Great

If you’ve been waiting to take control of your vacuuming situations, getting 25% off a top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner is the open door you’ve been waiting for. More than 700 reviewers leave the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner a 4.6-star average rating and its features are impressive.

It seamlessly turns into a handheld vacuum, runs for 60 minutes on a full charge, and can boost itself to extreme suction with 120 Watts. LED lights will help you see spots that might otherwise blend it, and you can easily go back and forth between hard and carpeted floors. The Hero also includes a brush and toolset to help you tackle various types of messes, from pet hair to spring dustiness. Click the coupon to get $35 off and enter code SPRING40OFF to get another $40 off so you get $75 (25%) off in total. A highly-rated vacuum with no cord and good looks is a worthwhile investment and saving $75 on it makes the Hero a must-consider before the sale that ends Saturday.

