This 2-in-1 Mop-Vacuum is Perfect for Pet Owners and Parents With No Time for Dirty Floors

Let me set the stage for you: picture a kitchen where afternoon sunlight shines bright, crisply illuminating white cabinets, lightly flecked pale gray countertops, and large squares of matte charcoal tile on the floor. It’s a lovely tableau, to be sure, which is good because we spent a lot of effort in creating it. But now let’s zero in on that floor, because as it turns out that on dark, matte tiles, just about every crumb or speck of dust stands out starkly, especially when the aforementioned sunshine is pouring in.

And now that the stage is set, let’s meet the characters: we have my and I, both of whom are a bit more concerned with cleanliness than most, our two kids (who are not as concerned) and our two cats, who could not care less. Given the minimum of two daily meals eaten in the kitchen (and usually three a day on weekends), the snacks, the play activities on the island, and the cat bowls in the corner, there’s a lot of action in this space. And in this case, action means crumbs, cat hair, pencil shavings, gobs of playdough, cat hair, stray cat food, bits of leaves or pine needles, and of course, more cat hair.

In any light, the tiles of our kitchen do little to hide any dirt, dust, crumbs, and so forth—and as noted, in bright light, the mess is magnified, minimal though it may be. As I said, the adults love a clean house, which means nightly vacuuming of the entire tiled kitchen, and at least every three nights, one of us would also move the chairs out of the space and push a corded steam mop all around the room after the vacuum pass.

Then we got an iFLOOR3 from Tineco, and now we clean the floor even more often, but spend much less overall time in the process because this two-in-one device saves that much time.

Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner This two-in-one cleaner is a serious game-changer. Buy at Amazon $ 299.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The leading edge of the iFLOOR3 is a vacuum with a roller much like you’d expect from, you know, a vacuum. But rather than using bristles, this device uses a continuously dampened sponge-like mop as a roller, so even as the roller helps lift materials up into the suction, it also scours the floor clean. We use ours on the oft aforementioned tile quite often as noted, but also on hardwood flooring. You can also use the iFLOOR3 on laminate, polished concrete, marble, vinyl, and basically any other hard surface, even a shower floor.

In my experience, the Tineco iFLOOR3 makes short work of anything from spilled maple syrup to bits of cereal or sandwich to stubborn water spots, and of course, all… that… cat hair.

And what’s even better is that it does the work of cleaning itself, too. The iFLOOR3 has two different reservoirs, the clean water tank, and the dirty water tank, or the CWT and DWT as my tech-obsessed son has taken to calling them. The clean water tank not only dispenses clean water as you vacuum and mop away (you can also add a cleaning solution, FYI), but also supplies the fluid the device uses during its self-cleaning session that runs following each vac/mop session.

Oh, and by the way, said sessions can last up to 25 minutes nonstop when the battery of this wireless cleaning tool is fully charged.

