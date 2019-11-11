CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
HEARTBREAKING
Texas Mom Gets More Time to Keep Baby on Life Support
Read it at NBCDFW.com
A Texas mother has been granted 11 more days to find a facility that will keep her 9-month-old daughter on life support. NBC-DFW reports that Tinslee Lewis was born with a congenital heart defect and is tethered to a ventilator and feeding tube. Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth was scheduled to remove life support Sunday night, but Tinslee’s mother got a restraining order to give her more time. The hospital says the baby’s condition is irreversible and “without life-sustaining treatment, her condition is fatal.” Her mother, Trinity Lewis, says: “God has the last say so.”