Tinx on Her Favorite Wellness Hacks, Conquering Your Fear of Cold Plunging, and the Lip Balm She Swears By

Between her podcast It’s Me, Tinx, frequent AMAs (ask me anything) on her Instagram, and her New York Times best-selling book, The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself, it’s safe to say Christina Najjar (aka Tinx) has transcended the traditional bounds of your average influencer’s CV. Not only is the 33-year Stanford grad a bona fide entrepreneur, but she’s also become a cultural icon in the short time she’s been in the limelight.

Tinx has been dubbed ‘TikTok’s big sister’ and even called the millennial and gen-z version of Dear Abby thanks to frequent advice-forward content on her social channels and podcast, which, unlike her predecessors, feels personal, genuine, and natural. Whether she’s offering dating advice to followers (which number an impressive 563,000 on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, respectively), explaining the psychology behind her infamous Box Theory, or brainstorming a minimally awkward approach to breaking up with a toxic BFF with a caller on her podcast, Tinx’s unprecedented brand of ‘influencing’ is distinctly authentic.

Sure, plenty of content creators with sizable followings have positioned themselves as a big sister type, giving advice—whether solicited or not—but Tinx’s approach is uniquely effortless—you really feel like you’re listening to a friend rather than an algorithm-driven talking head, chasing followers when watching her content. Naturally, she’s one of the only influencers I trust when she recommends a product, and, even as a shopping editor who’s pretty jaded by influencer-endorsed products, I’ve purchased quite a few things she’s praised on the ’gram—and I’ve never been disappointed.

Tinx recently partnered with Amazing Grass Greens (a brand I have also independently purchased and used for years) to help spread the word about its newest launch, Amazing Grass Greens Blend, Mood (now available in Passionfruit Citrus flavor). The new summer item is infused with all your greens, antioxidants, gut-supporting probiotics, and L-Theanine to help balance your response to stress and keep elevated nerves in check.

We recently got to chat with Tinx about her partnership with Amazing Grass Greens Blend, Mood, her current wellness obsessions, and the three products she can’t live without right now.

Amazing Grass Greens Blend, Mood: Super Greens Powder “I have been obsessed with taking the Amazing Grass Greens Blend, Mood lately. It really helps me start my day off in a calm and relaxed way,” Tinx tells The Daily Beast. Her favorite way to drink the superfood-infused powder is in her favorite ‘Morning Mood Mocktail,’ which includes coconut water, mango juice ice cubes, a squeeze of lemon, and a scoop of the Amazing Grass Greens Mood powder in Passionfruit Cirtus, but she also loves it mixed with a cup of ice cold water when she’s traveling or short on time. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Plunge Cold Plunge Pop-Up Ice Bath Barrell Aside from the new Amazon Grass Greens Mood blend, Tinx told us her other wellness obsession is cold plunging. When I asked her the secret to overcoming my fear of the new health modality, her solution was simple: just do it. “Honestly, the thought of it is worse than actually doing it,” she told me. “The scariest part is when I tell myself I’m going to do it and start thinking about how cold it is, but once I’m in, it’s not that bad—it’s only two minutes.” There are plenty of wellness studios and fitness centers with cold plunge amenities, but if you want to try it at home, you can opt for an affordable pop-up ice barrel like this one from Plunge or invest in a full-sized plunge tub like this one here. Buy At Cold Plunge $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller “It’s not a new product, but [The Skinny Confidential’s Ice Roller] is honestly one of the most amazing things for [my] wellness routine. I get really puffy in the morning, so I like to ice-roll my face,” she tells us. Buy At The Skinny Confidential $ 69

U Beauty Lip Plasma Compound Plumper & Hydrator “I’ve also been obsessed with the U Beauty Lip Plasma. I always put it on when I go to sleep at night, and when I wake in the morning, my lips are still moisturized,” she says. “I have this thing where I can’t have dry, crusty lips, and [yet] I always do, so I’m glad I finally found something that works.” Buy At U Beauty $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

U Beauty Resurfacing Compound Tinx has also openly waxed poetic about another cult-favorite U Beauty product, the Resurfacing Compound, on social media, so I had to get more details. “I have been using [this serum] non-stop because your girl did not wear a lot of sunscreen when she was a teenager, so I have a lot of work to do on my chest area, and it works so well,” she says. “[U Beauty] is one of those brands whose products actually do what it says it’s going to do on the package, which is so rare for a beauty brand.” Buy At U Beauty $ 228

