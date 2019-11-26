VIOLENT NIGHT
Baltimore Man Killed Three Years After His Wrongful Arrest Went Viral
A Baltimore man was found dead over the weekend, three years after a video of his unwarranted and violent arrest in 2016 garnered national attention, authorities said Tuesday. Baltimore Police confirmed Tionne Jones, 22, was shot in the torso on Sunday night, along with another 28-year-old man. Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital.
In 2016, Jones was arrested outside his East Baltimore doorway after telling an officer his mother was not home, and he could not enter without a warrant. In a video that went viral, police grab Jones and shove him on the ground for his resistance, before charging him with disorderly conduct. Prosecutors later dropped all charges and said the arrest was unwarranted. In April, the 22-year-old filed a civil lawsuit against one of the Baltimore police officers involved in the arrest—a case that is still active.