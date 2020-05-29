Tired of Sitting Around? These Tennis Shoes are Lighter Than Air

=I love heading outside at the end of the day. There’s nothing more rewarding than putting on a nice pair of tennis shoes, grabbing my headphones, and going for a run. After working a full day from home, running around the lakes near my house is my favorite activity.

I tend to run about four miles per day, so I know that good running shoes are like a second pair of feet.I recently tried the Asics Gel-Cumulus 22 Tennis Shoes – now I enjoy running even more. In my old running shoes, I always felt pain in my calves after the first two miles. Every time my foot landed on the concrete, my joints would cry out in pain. Lacing up the Gel-Cumulus, I ran four miles and didn’t stop once because of my knees.

When I first picked up the Asics, I immediately noticed how lightweight they are – only 6.9 ounces to be exact. Built like a feather, these shoes are designed for runners to beat their competitors. After finishing my workout, I was shocked. I always thought I needed to go to the chiropractor because of the pain I had. Sometimes, yoga was the only solution to relieve the stress from my running muscles. Now, I can rely on my shoes.

Another great feature on the Gel-Cumulus is the foam on the bottom. Asics added a special reflective material to enhance visibility and safety when it’s dark outside. Now my feet will glow like the stars as I run the path around the lake.

Asics built the Gel-Cumulus for people with medium to high arches. High arches can lead to extreme pain in your lower leg while you run. The updated Flytefoam technology in the Gel-Cumulus absorbs the shock normally shooting up my leg. This stops my knees from feeling 50 years older than I am.

These shoes are always with me in my car so I can wear them anytime. Whether I’m hiking with friends or going to workout, I never feel like I’m limping along. Wondering what it’s like to run on air? I seriously recommend trying these Asics on the asphalt.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 22 Buy on Zappos $ 120

