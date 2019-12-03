New York Lawmakers Seek to Ban ‘Virginity Testing,’ Citing Rapper T.I.’s Comments About His Teen Daughter
Rapper T.I’s recent announcement that he takes his daughter to yearly gynecologist check-ups to see if her hymen is “still intact” has prompted New York lawmakers to seek to ban “virginity testing” altogether. “T.I. used his platform, whether he was serious or sarcastic, to state all in all that women are property and you have to maintain your property is in good standing,” said Democratic New York Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages, who is responsible for introducing the bill. The World Health Organization also issued a statement calling for the elimination of “virginity testing,” saying it has “no scientific or clinical basis.”
In an interview on the Ladies Like Us podcast last month, T.I. boasted about taking his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah to the invasive appointments and asking the doctor to “just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.” He later defended his comments in a Red Table Talk interview and said that his intentions “have been terribly misconstrued.” Medical experts refuted the rapper’s comments, noting that the hymen is not an indicator of sexual activity.