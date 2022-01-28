Tisha Campbell Says She Fought Off Potential Human Traffickers
FIGHTING BACK
Tisha Campbell wants the world to know she was almost taken in what she believes was a trafficking operation, and she spotted the tell-tale signs. Campbell said in an Instagram post that, while on the set of her latest film near the Mexican border, Campbell had called for a taxi due to the lack of Ubers in the area. But when the cab pulled up, a man jumped out of the backseat and demanded Campbell get in, setting off alarm bells for the actress. Campbell, who is working on a project with human trafficking activist Toni Rivera, spotted how disheveled the car looked—“the rubber is pulled up from the bottom, there’s dirt everywhere”—and eventually told both men to leave. She then went back to the front desk to figure out why the two men came, but she could not determine whether they worked for the cab company or she was being set up. Campbell said she didn’t plan on calling the police, but she said the experience left her on edge. “This trafficking shit is real, but they got me fucked up,” she said.