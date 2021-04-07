‘Done Ignoring Racism:’ St. Louis Elects Tishaura Jones as Its First Black Woman Mayor
‘I WILL NOT STAY SILENT’
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones made history on Tuesday night when she became the first Black woman to be elected as the city’s mayor. “St. Louis: This is an opportunity for us to rise,” Jones said in her victory speech, according to the Associated Press. “I told you when I was running that we aren’t done avoiding tough conversations. We are done ignoring the racism that has held our city and our region back.” Jones narrowly defeated Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the election, with 51.7 percent to Spencer’s 47.8 percent. Her opponent was gracious in defeat. “This is something we should all celebrate,” Spencer said. “Our city broke a glass ceiling tonight, a ceiling that shouldn’t have been there.” Jones was clear with her priorities in her speech, saying: “I will not stay silent when I spot racism... I will not stay silent when I spot homophobia or transphobia. I will not stay silent when I spot xenophobia. I will not stay silent when I spot religious intolerance. I will not stay silent when I spot any injustice.” She’ll be sworn in on April 20.