Final Messages From Doomed Titan Submersible Revealed
R.I.P.
“All good here” was one of the final messages sent to the surface by the Titan submersible before it imploded in June 2023, killing all five people on board, according to a recent military hearing on the incident. In a presentation, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation highlighted text communications between the OceanGate submersible and Polar Prince, its surface vessel. These brief written messages were Titan’s only form of communication as it attempted to descend the 3,800 meters needed to reach and explore the Titanic shipwreck. At 3,341 meters below the surface, the very last message was recorded: “Dropped two wts,” (meaning drop weights, per the Coast Guard). Communication and tracking were lost at 3,346 meters. The two-week hearing, which began Monday, will attempt to determine the facts surrounding the implosion last summer and whether it involved any misconduct or criminal acts, with two dozen witnesses scheduled to testify.