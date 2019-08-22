CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
LOST AT SEA
New Video Captures Titanic’s Rapid Underwater Decay
Read it at BBC
The wreck of the Titanic, submerged under 12,000 feet of water for more than 100 years, is decaying rapidly, images from the first dive in 14 years show. Parts of the ship have vanished since the last expedition to the bottom of the Atlantic, the BBC reported. “The captain's bathtub is a favorite image among Titanic enthusiasts—and that's now gone,” historian Parks Stephenson said. “That whole deck house on that side is collapsing, taking with it the state rooms. And that deterioration is going to continue advancing.” Expedition scientist Clare Fitzsimmons said microbes are eroding the iron of the ship, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, killing more than 1,500 passengers and crew.