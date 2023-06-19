CHEAT SHEET
Titanic Shipwreck Tourist Sub Goes Missing, Prompting Search and Rescue
A submersible ship meant to take viewers to the site of the Titanic shipwreck has reportedly gone missing. Per the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston, a search and rescue mission has begun in the Atlantic Ocean. No details are yet available about how many people (if any) were on board the ship when it went missing. The Titanic shipwreck currently resides 12,500 feet underwater, around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. It was discovered in 1985, over seven decades after the ship sank during its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Submersibles visit the Titanic shipwreck somewhat often, taking tourists down to see the underwater artifact for around a $250,000 fee.