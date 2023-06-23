Dan Crenshaw Naturally Tries to Blame the White House for Titanic Sub Disaster
‘FAILURE OF LEADERSHIP’
Without skipping a beat, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) already has found a way to blame the government after a group of billionaires died on a highly risky trip to the Titanic wreck aboard a shoddy, experimental submersible. The vessel imploded as it made its two-hour descent to the wreck, officials said Thursday. Crenshaw described it as an “epic failure in leadership,” but wasn’t sure who to pin it on. “Is it the White House, Coast Guard, Navy? I’m not sure,” he told reporters on Thursday. A mothership took eight hours to raise the alarm after losing contact with the submersible, but Crenshaw still complained that the U.S. didn’t deploy resources quicker. “It begs the question: Could this have been resolved differently if leadership had just acted sooner and actually put options on the table instead of just assuming, well, it doesn’t matter because they’re dead?” he said on Fox News. Crenshaw questioned whether the Coast Guard assumed the group were dead when a Navy acoustic system detected implosion sounds on Sunday, rather that considering that the noise could’ve been “the sub just hitting the floor.”