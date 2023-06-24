CHEAT SHEET
Titanic Sub’s Support Ship Arrives Back in Canadian Port
The Polar Prince, which launched the Titan submersible, has returned to St John’s Harbor, Newfoundland Saturday morning, following the sub’s catastrophic implosion that killed all five men on board during a dive to the Titanic wreckage. It comes as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced it would be conducting a safety investigation into the fatal implosion of the deep sea vessel. OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush was killed aboard the submersible, along with prominent British Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.