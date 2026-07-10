This Milan Hotel Brings ‘Mad Men’ Glamour Into the Modern Era

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I stepped into the lobby of Tivoli Presidential Milano Hotel and immediately thought I’d been transported to a swanky hotel lobby set in Mad Men. With its elegant, midcentury-inspired decor, cleverly designed to evoke a 1960s feel with a modern twist, it’s a great spot in Milan for sweeping views of the city’s most beautiful attractions. This five-star property offers a dose of luxury that’s refined yet approachable, making it ideal for travelers who appreciate elegant interiors without pretension.

Milan is a historic city with plenty to see, and when you travel to a place like this, you want to stay somewhere close to its cultural landmarks. Tivoli is located in the heart of Milan, making it one of the best places to stay for its proximity to the city’s many wonders.

Tivoli.

Redesigned in late 2025, the rooms at Tivoli are just as much a 1960s mod fever dream as the lobby is. The rich velvet red, blue, gold, green, and white color palette in each creates a bold aesthetic that’s warm yet balanced. The hotel offers both regular deluxe rooms and suites in various sizes to accommodate everyone from couples to families.

My sister and I traveled together and stayed in one of the hotel’s junior suites. This spacious room had its own living area with a TV and couch along with a separate bedroom. It was also impeccably clean, which we appreciated after a long travel day. As a nice touch, since Milan is known as a major shopping capital of the world, the hotel even provided us with a carry-on-sized suitcase in the closet to stow any items we couldn’t fit in our regular luggage.

Tivoli.

This was thoughtful and, at the same time, a genius idea for guests. As a bonus, the bathroom featured shower goods from Culti Milano, an ethereal-smelling suite of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash that added to the luxurious experience. Honestly, I’m still trying to figure out how I can track them down here in the States.

The view from our suite also immersed us in Milan’s culture. Just steps away was one of the city’s most famous attractions, Duomo di Milano, a breathtaking cathedral that provides a sweeping backdrop all on its own. Even if you’re not staying on the side of the hotel that faces the Duomo, you’re still guaranteed a gorgeous cityscape view no matter where your room is.

Tivoli.

While the hotel was still undergoing some renovations at the time of my stay, and it didn’t offer too many restaurant options, the lobby bistro Verzee never lacked for anything. While Milan has plenty of food options easily within walking distance of Tivoli, we found ourselves eating at the hotel restaurant many times throughout our stay because it was that good. The risotto there was the best I’ve ever had, and even the appetizers (like the hummus plate) left me wanting more after I’d cleaned my plate.

The hotel also offers a complimentary breakfast, which was really substantial. I was impressed with the options, which ranged from fruits, pastries, oatmeal, and lattes to heartier dishes like eggs, bacon, and salmon. It also offered a specialized Colombian coffee experience with a salted coffee-flavored whip we couldn’t get enough of. Lastly, the coffee there was top-notch. I honestly wouldn’t expect anything less from an Italian hotel. It was rich, smooth, bold, and kept me going for the many sightseeing adventures we’d planned every day.

Tivoli.

We were able to walk to one of the city’s busiest shopping areas (just a short five- to ten-minute walk away), and the famous Duomo was also just steps away. We were also able to walk to Parco Sempione, a sprawling garden located just under a 20-minute walk from Tivoli. Not only do you get those gorgeous Milan views from the hotel, but there’s also everything you could need as a tourist around you, from pharmacies to cafes, restaurants, beauty, and clothing stores. We hardly ever needed to call a taxi, so you’re essentially saving money by choosing to stay at Tivoli.

Milan has so much to offer, and Tivoli made our stay there an absolute dream. The room was spacious and comfortable, we had everything we needed nearby, and the food exceeded all our expectations. The atmosphere was comfortable and quiet, and the staff was incredibly helpful and attentive. I enjoyed every second of my stay there and would recommend it in a heartbeat—whether you’re traveling solo, with a friend, your family, or partner.