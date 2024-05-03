T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Empathize with Fired ABC News Colleague Rob Marciano

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the now publicly-coupled former ABC News anchors who were ousted from their network last year after reports of their affair hit the tabloids—both were married to other people at the time—offered words of support to Rob Marciano, a longtime ABC News meteorologist who was reportedly fired this week, via their joint podcast on Friday.

Marciano, a senior meteorologist for ABC News, was terminated this week after chief meteorologist Ginger Zee overheard accounts of Marciano getting into a “heated screaming match” with a Good Morning America producer; Zee reported the incident to the network, leading to Marciano’s ousting, sources told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

“It’s tough situation,” Robach said, on the latest episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast. “Yes, we have walked down that road and it’s not an easy one. And I know he also has, and I think he might still be going through a divorce. So, we know what it’s like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life.”

In 2022, according to Page Six, Marciano was reportedly banned from tapings of Good Morning America due to struggles with anger management related to said divorce from real estate agent Eryn Marciano.

A source at ABC told The Daily Beast this week that Marciano also received a ban from GMA because of his tendency to “overshare” about his divorce to female staffers, making for an uncomfortable workplace environment.

“Obviously we don’t know all the details, and some of them that are out there are a little sketchy and salacious,” Holmes said on the podcast Friday. “But whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who’s been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place.”