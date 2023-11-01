CHEAT SHEET
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Hard Launch Their Relationship With a Podcast
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the former Good Morning America anchors who send tabloids reeling when photos emerged of the two, who were both married to other people at the time, canoodling upstate last November, hard launched their relationship on Wednesday with a joint Instagram post that also announced their new podcast. Under a picture of Holmes and Roach embracing and smiling, the caption reads, “How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore.” Holmes and Robach’s affair, which was an “open secret” at their former network according to staffers, triggered a full investigation and led to both their exits in January.