TLC Shows Canceled After T-Boz Suffers ‘Severe Abdominal Blockage’
‘ON THE MEND’
TLC’s Chili and T-Boz were forced to cancel a Friday New York State Fair show 30 minutes before its start after T-Boz came down with an abdominal blockage that required immediate medical attention. “Shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps. She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” a statement shared by the duo read. According to Entertainment Weekly, their performance on Saturday at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort was also canceled because of T-Boz’s condition. The group says they plan to reschedule the scrapped shows. T-Boz took to her own social media on Saturday to put her fans at ease and assure them that she was “on the mend.” She calls the abdominal blockage “one of those unexpected things” and predicted she’d be out of the hospital by Sunday. The group's website says their next gig is in Illinois on August 31.