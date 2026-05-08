TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ Teen Parents Announce Engagement

Teen stars from TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ are reportedly taking a major next step together. According to TMZ, 16-year-old Bella Vaughn announced her engagement on Wednesday to boyfriend Hunter Johnson, 14, in a since-deleted Instagram post. The carousel reportedly showed off Vaughn’s new engagement ring, with the pair of photos captioned: “now the best thing about my left hand...is a ring on it, from the right man.” Another image featured Vaughn wearing a square-cut diamond ring while a small hand—believed to belong to the couple’s son, Wes—reached toward the jewelry. The pair previously documented their journey into teen parenthood on the TLC series, which followed Vaughn and Hunter as they navigated their new lives following the birth of their son. In March, Vaughn reflected on discovering the pregnancy at 14 years old, revealing her periods had always followed a strict 28-day cycle until she noticed she was suddenly late roughly a month after getting back together with Johnson. She later learned she was pregnant in July and says she confided in Johnson’s mother the following day.