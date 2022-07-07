TikTok Convinced Me to Buy This Smart Thermos—Turns Out It’s Actually Awesome

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I found it—yes, I found another gem thanks to TikTok: The coolest thermos on the market. Don’t believe me? Let me introduce you to the TLinna Smart Thermos.

“But it’s just a thermos?” you might ask. My rebuttal: “this thermos is like other ones but like, way better and way more high tech.” That is pretty much exactly how I described it to my girlfriend as she questioned why I bought yet another one. On the top of the bottle, there is an LED temperature display that lets me know exactly how hot or how cold my drink is. Is this feature 100 percent necessary? No, but it’s kind of fun. Next thing you know, you’ll be obsessed with checking the temperature of your drinks like me.

The TLinna thermos does all the other things a thermos can do, which is a non-negotiable for anybody who drives to work in the morning and wants their coffee/tea to taste just as hot (or iced!) as it was when they brewed it. TLinna boasts their thermos can hold hot or cold drinks temperatures for up to 24 hours. I found that it doesn’t make it that long, but who really needs a drink to stay at that temperature for an entire day? Overall, I give this thermos an 8/10* as it’s well worth the price—especially since it’s almost half off right now.

