Britney Spears Stays Awake for Days Off Caffeine: Documentary
Ahead of the release of its documentary on Britney Spears, TMZ reported Wednesday that the pop star is obsessed with caffeinated drinks, sometimes staying awake for three days straight off the stimulant. Sources told TMZ that Spears’ beverages of choice include Red Bull, Celsius, coffee and dandelion tea, all of which she reportedly drinks constantly. The documentary, set for release on Monday, details Spears’ life since her longtime conservatorship ended in a highly-publicized trial in 2021. Spears was placed under the court-ordered conservatorship for more than a decade following a series of personal issues in 2008.