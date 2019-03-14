TMZ: Lori Loughlin's Daughters Won't Be Returning to USC

Lori Loughlin's daughters—influencer Olivia Jade and Isabella—will reportedly not be returning to the University of Southern California for “fear of bullying” after their parents were indicted and accused of paying to secure their admission. TMZ reports that the 19 and 20-year-old students have made the decision to withdraw from the school with the full support of their parents, Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli. Sources told the website Olivia was a “mess, despondent” and feels like her situation is the “end of the world.” According to the indictment, Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to have his daughters admitted to USC as crew team recruits, even though they had never played the sport.
Olivia also lost her Sephora partnership deal in the fallout of the scandal. Hair care brand TRESemmé confirmed to The Daily Beast that it was also “no longer working” with Olivia. Fashion brand Lulus and makeup brand Too Faced, which previously had a social media partnerships with Olivia, also said they had “no plans” to work with the influencer again.