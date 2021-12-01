There’s Only One Surefire Way to Stop Variants Like Omicron

The variant news cycle is back.

Last week, South Africa identified a new COVID-19 variant. Dubbed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization, it contains enough mutations to make it a “variant of concern.” At the moment, scientists don’t know whether it is more dangerous or more contagious than Delta, the COVID-19 variant already dominant in the U.S.

What we do know is that Omicron has added new fuel to a conversation we’ve been doomed to constantly repeat: Will this new variant be the one that defeats the vaccine?