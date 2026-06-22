Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife, 49, Announces Third Baby
Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and her new fiancé announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday. In a post shared on her Instagram, the mother of three celebrated Father’s Day with her and Ogunlesi’s first child. “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212💫 Happy Father’s Day♥️,” the post reads. The jewelry designer, 49, and ex-wife of the Spider-Man star has shared her journey through pregnancy via a series of baby-bump photos posted to her Instagram over the past six months. After her 2020 divorce, Meyer went on the Broad Ideas podcast in 2024 to seek advice from Gwyneth Paltrow on co-parenting. “How can we come together for [these] human[s] we both created that we love? What do we do?” However, it seems that Meyer and Maguire have managed to maintain a positive relationship, with Meyer calling her ex, with whom she has a 19 and 16-year-old, the “jackpot of ex-husbands,” according to Page Six. The two divorced during the pandemic after nine years of marriage and four years of separation. Meyer, who began her relationship with Ogunlesi in the summer of 2023 and was engaged in 2024, announced her pregnancy in December 2025 with a post that reads, “Hey baby girl 🥰 We love love love you!!🩷” Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment management company.