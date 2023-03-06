Toblerone Forced to Ditch Matterhorn Image After Production Moved Out of Switzerland

Read it at Washington Post
Toblerone packaging will no longer carry the distinctive image of the Matterhorn after the chocolate brand’s American owners, Mondelez, decided to move some production from Switzerland to Slovakia, breaching strict rules about the use of Swiss landmarks on milk products not made entirely in the Alpine state. A Mondelez spokesperson said a packaging redesign “introduces a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic.” The text on the packaging will also be changed, to “Established in Switzerland” from “of Switzerland.”