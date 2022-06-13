‘Six’ Composer Becomes First Openly Non-Binary Person to Win a Tony
ENBY REP
Composer-lyricist Toby Marlow and writer Lucy Moss took home the first statue at Sunday evening’s Tony Awards, winning “Best Original Score” for Six: The Musical. It was already set to be a big evening for them, with Six having snatched up eight nominations and the duo having accepted an invitation to pen host Ariana DeBose’s opening number. But now Marlow, the first openly non-binary Tony nominee according to Variety, has become the first openly non-binary Tony winner. Marlow and Moss, who use he/him and she/her pronouns respectively, made their Broadway debut with Six, which reimagines the lives of Henry VIII’s wives. The musical began life at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, staged by Marlow and Moss with other Cambridge University students, whom the duo thanked in their speech on Sunday. Collecting their Tonys in matching silvery outfits, Marlow and Moss all but danced off the stage.