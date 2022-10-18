CEO of Struggling Anti-Woke Bank Resigns

CHEAT SHEET
The CEO of an anti-woke banking startup that raised tens of millions in funding and then careened toward bankruptcy has resigned, The Wall Street Journal reported. GloriFi was launched by Toby Neugebauer and Nick Ayers, former chief of staff to Mike Pence, and promoted as an alternative to liberal banks for conservatives. A recent Journal investigation examined the company’s rocky finances and CEO Neugebauer’s behavior, including allegations of on-the-job drinking and tirades. Neugebauer’s resignation meant some upheaval for employees since the company was being run out of the CEO’s home, a Dallas mansion modeled after the White House; workers were sent to the corporate offices this week.