‘Today’ Co-Host Jill Martin and Her Financier Husband File For Divorce
CALLING IT QUITS
Jill Martin, the lifestyle contributor for Today, and her financier husband of two years, Erik Brooks, are getting a divorce. A spokesperson for Martin told Page Six that the couple is “nearly done with the process,” which they began in August. “Because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment,” they added. In 2023, Martin was diagnosed with breast cancer. She publicly documented her cancer battle, during which she received chemotherapy and a double mastectomy and, due to the BRCA gene, also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. Her diagnosis came three months before her and Brooks’ first marriage anniversary. Now cancer free, Martin’s spokesperson said, “she is concentrating on her health and being an amazing daughter, friend and new aunt.”