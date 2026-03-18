@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing. #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵
‘Today’ Host Files for Divorce From Husband
The Today Show‘s weather correspondent, Dylan Dreyer, has sealed the deal on splitting from her husband. Dreyer, 44, filed for divorce from her husband, Today cameraman Brian Fichera, on March 10, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday. The meteorologist had announced their separation in July in an Instagram post. She wrote that she and Fichera, 39, would “co-parent” amicably amid the split. “For many years I have shared my family with you all—the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she said. “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.” Us Weekly reported that Dreyer and Fichera’s three sons—Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4—have moved to Long Island after the split. An insider told the outlet that “the kids are happy” in their new home, and “have a great new routine.” “The split was painful, and Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years,” the source said. “But with time, she kind of put that aside and focused on the kids.” The Daily Beast reached out to Dreyer’s team and Fichera for comment.