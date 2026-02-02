‘Today’ Host’s Mother, 84, Reported Missing in ‘Concerning’ Circumstances

Authorities in Arizona are hunting for the 84-year-old mother of a top NBC anchor after she went missing on Saturday night.

Pima County Sheriff’s office says Nancy Guthrie, whose daughter is Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen outside her home near Tucson.

Her family had apparently reached out to report her missing around midday on Saturday.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Saturday. Pima County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff Chris Nanos told the network he has “grave concern” given what officers saw at Guthrie’s mother’s home.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene,” he said.

Savannah Guthrie has been off work for several weeks recovering from vocal cord surgery. NBC/Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

The sheriff did not offer further details but confirmed homicide detectives had attended the site of her disappearance, meaning foul play cannot be ruled out at this stage.

“There are some things there that are concerning to us. We just don’t want to miss anything,” he said.

The Guthrie family has since put out a statement confirming there is an ongoing missing persons case, and that “the family is working closely with local law enforcement.”

They add they are grateful for “the outreach, thoughts and prayers” they have received thus far.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, returned to work at Today two weeks ago after taking more than a month off to recover from surgery.

The procedure on her vocal cords last month was designed to remove growths that had been affecting her voice.

She has previously spoken fondly of her mother, and described their relationship as close.