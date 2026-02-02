‘Today’ Host to Skip Olympics After Mother’s Disappearance
Today show host Savannah Guthrie is set to miss what would have been her fourth time hosting the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing. Her family reported the 84year-old’s disappearance on Sunday morning. She has not been seen since Saturday night. Guthrie, 54, was set to co-host an Olympic edition of the Today show and planned to travel to Italy for her opening ceremony duties this Friday. An NBC source told Page Six, “There is no way Savannah will be there.” Although Savannah was excited to host, saying, “It’s such an honor to celebrate the world’s best athletes and introduce the magic and wonder of the Winter Games and northern Italy to viewers at home,” her mother’s safety now takes priority. In a statement read by her Today show cohosts on Monday, Guthrie wrote, “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.” The disappearance has been officially declared a crime, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stating that Nancy Guthrie “did not leave on her own.” The Daily Beast has reached out to NBC for comment.