Today in Trumpland TV: Newsmax Host Won’t Trust Climate Data Because Earth Has Two Hemispheres

We watch Trump-friendly media so you don’t have to, and today that meant being exposed to Newsmax TV host Brett Winterble’s curious dismissal of climate science on the basis that the earth has an equator dividing the planet into two latitudinal hemispheres.
We have no objective information available to us about the climate, because the climate is this huge, massive, diverse thing. The weather right now at the equator is warm! The weather down in Australia is summer! The weather up here in the northern hemisphere is winter! So what is the average temperature? I don't know [...] It depends, because we have two hemispheres. We have two hemispheres. We have two parts of the earth.
That settles it!