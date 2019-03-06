Today on Amazon: Save Hundreds on High End, Touchless Kitchen Faucets

In my journeys, I usually come across one of two distinct varieties of kitchen faucet: Metallic-styled and goose-necked masterpieces in big, similarly magnificent kitchens are on one end. On the other end is everything else. And today’s Moen faucets sale — saving you hundreds of dollars on best-selling units — is a chance for anyone on the prowl for a high-end faucet to more affordably level up.

The shining beacon of the sale is the Arbor Motionsense, which at $260 today is a 23% discount. And though the Arbor looks too aesthetically pleasing to also provide high function, it actually does: Two sensors let you wave your hand to activate the stream so you’re never leaving residue on it from soap, grease, a sneeze, or any other kind of schmutz in the kitchen. Its retractable hose is 68 inches long and designed to provide extra pressure to its stream while maintaining easy movement and secure docking — I’ve never met someone who isn’t irked when a retractable device docks off-kilter. And it’s easy to put together, the installation a mainstay focus in Moen’s design. Lastly, this faucet is the top best seller in the touchless faucet category.

But Moen is by no means the only notable faucet make out there. Here are a few other highly-rated and very attractive faucets to help you take your kitchen to the next level.

This single handle faucet is finished with brushed nickel.

Simple and very minimalist, the stainless steel finish works to prevent staining.

This touch faucet tells you what temperature its water is at with an LED indicator.

