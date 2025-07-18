Media

‘Today’ Show Star Announces Shock Split From Cameraman Husband

The co-host wrote that they separated “a few months ago” in an Instagram post.

TODAY -- Pictured: Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Today Show meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer has separated from her husband, Today cameraman Brian Fichera, she announced Friday on Instagram.

Dreyer, 43, wrote that she and Fichera, 38, will “co-parent” amicably amid the shock split.

She wrote, “‘For many years I have shared my family with you all—the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

TODAY -- Pictured: Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fishera on Monday, April 22, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fishera appear together on the ‘‘Today” show in April 2019. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Dreyer wrote the statement in all caps to Instagram, and disabled the comments section.

Both spouses have worked at NBC since 2012, where Dreyer co-hosts of the Third Hour of Today. They share sons Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.

Despite the apparently already months-long separation, the pair spent July 4th together as a family, per another of Dreyer’s Instagram posts showing their visit to the Macy’s fireworks show she hosts for the network. A sweet Father’s Day post weeks prior, which Today.com publicized, also supports Dreyer’s statement that the pair will keep on a good face for their boys.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin are seen on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin are seen on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 13, 2025 in New York City. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another,” she also wrote, “Thank you as always for your support.”

Dreyer appears on Today alongside co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Nelson, and Al Roker, none of whom have commented on her announcement.

