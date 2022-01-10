‘Today’ Show’s Savannah Guthrie Hosts From Home After Testing Positive for COVID

Read it at CNN
Today show host Savannah Guthrie announced Monday morning that she has a mild case of COVID-19 and is broadcasting from home. Meanwhile, co-host Hoda Kotb has recovered from her infection with the virus and returned to Studio 1A on Monday. “We’re trading places,” Guthrie told Kotb. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.” Guthrie, who said she got the vaccine booster, said she has “little sniffles and not much more than that.” “I feel good. Feel really good. Just a couple days at home and I’m sure I’ll be back in the saddle soon,” she added.