Discover and Book Must-See Plays and Shows Easily With This App
Break A Leg
Looking for something fun to do with friends or family in the Big Apple? An evening at the theater, an art exhibit, or a comedy show is always a blast. Whether you’re using the website or app, TodayTix makes discovering these must-see events easier and less stressful. From now until 7/4, members can take advantage of TodayTix’s Summer Black Friday deals, saving up to 60% on tickets.
The current slate of Broadway shows include the mesmerizing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (42% off), the enthralling drama Home (46% off), and the exciting musical SIX (34% off). Looking Off-Broadway? There’s the political thriller N/A (from $44), the hysterical Drunk Shakespeare (from $37), and the alluring Queen of Hearts (from $39). Plus, you don’t need to be in New York City to take advantage of TodayTix’s Summer Black Friday deals.
Save 47% on the hysterical play based on the cult classic Clue in Los Angeles, or 40% on the award-winning musical Jersey Boys in Chicago. Not in the mood for a play? No problem. Experience a night of brilliant dance with The Washington Ballet in the nation’s capital for 50% off or enjoy an evening of non-stop laughs for 51% off at stand-up comic Dimitri Martin's show in San Francisco. Click here to learn more and book your next night out today.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.