Ex-Kansas Cop Sentenced to 23 Years for Sexually Assaulting 10 Women
A judge hit a former Kansas cop with a 23-and-a-half year sentence on Monday for a string of sexual assaults against 10 victims, including a 15-year-old girl. Todd W. Allen worked for the Hutchinson Police Department for more than 25 years, until 2019. During his time there, he targeted his numerous victims while they were in their cars and groped them under the false pretenses of a police pat down. Oftentimes, he would even don a ski mask, court records show. Allen pleaded guilty to the charges last month, which included two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and two counts of kidnapping.