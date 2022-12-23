Todd Chrisley’s Daughter: He Threatened to Leak My Sex Tape If I Didn’t Lie for Him
‘TRULY AFRAID’
Disgraced reality star Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter Lindsie contacted the FBI on the day he and wife Julie were arrested in 2019, saying she was “truly afraid” of him, the Daily Mail reports. According to an FBI report included in court documents obtained by the Mail, Lindsie sat down federal agents the next month amid a state probe into tax fraud. The relationship between Lindsie, Todd and Julie had been volatile for a while, with Lindsie telling an agent that an “on edge” Julie slapped her in 2017 as police raided the Chrisleys storage unit. When a story about the slap emerged online, Julie accused Lindsie of leaking it, she told the feds. Todd also threatened to release a non-consensual sex tape of his daughter if she didn’t cover for him in his various tax fraud proceedings, she told the FBI. Lindsie went on to testify in support of her father. The couple has been sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars.